WGRZ & Kids Escaping Drugs Televent

Tune in Wednesday, June 2nd for the KED Spring Televent 4p-6:30pm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Join us on Wednesday, June 2nd 4pm-6:30pm for the Kids Escaping Drugs Spring Televent on WGRZ, Ch. 2. Parents won't want to miss this speical event providing important information regarding teen substance abuse. Learn about the services provided at the KED Renaissance Campus including treatment and Early Intervention Programs.

The KED Televent will also acknowledge the incredible support it has received from local businesses and community advocates over the years. Find out how you can get involved and support the KED mission of empowering adolescents and families to live a life free from the disease of addiction through community outreach education and early intervention.

Tune in for special donation incentives throughout the televent including, $25 Russell’s Gift Cards, Sam Reinhart Autographed Hockey Stick, Josh Allen Rookie Year Bobblehead and autographed Jim Kelly Football.

Viewers will have the option to call in a donation or donate on-line or text to donate.

Donation information during KED Televent:

Call, text or go to www.ked.org

Donate via website – www.ked.org

Call in phone number for pledges June 2nd 4-6pm - 716-822-2220

Text to Donate: Text KED to 76278