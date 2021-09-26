Western New York VegFest encourages people to try plant-based foods

The event featured plant-based vendors offering up vegan or vegetarian favorites. The event also featured cooking demos, yoga, and children's book readings.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are vegan or ever considered a plant-based diet, the Western New York VegFest was for you.

The event, held Sunday at Buffalo RiverWorks, featured many different plant-based vendors offering up different vegan or vegetarian favorites. The event also featured cooking demos, yoga, and children's book readings.

The vice president of the festival said there is something for everyone.

Among the food offerings were a tofu scramble, different types of burgers, a variety of salads. India Gate was there, too, offering samosas. A cooking demonstration there featured lentil sloppy joe sliders.