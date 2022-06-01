Variety Days - 4 Day Fundraising Event

Brand New Fundraiser for Variety Club Children's Charity of Buffalo & Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Variety, the children's charity of Buffalo and Western New York has launched a brand new fundraiser called Variety Days!

Variety Days wil be a fun gathering of friends with plenty of food and drinks available for purchase as well as great live music from some of Buffalo's finest bands, raffles and more! A $5 donation per guest /per day is requird entry, 21+ event.

This exciting new multi-day fundraiser takes place outside of the Variety Headquarters, located at 6114 Broadway in Lancaster on June 2, 3, 4 and 5th. Each day features a different genre of music.

Thursday, June 2nd 4p-9pm, car show and music by Mo Porter.

Friday, June 3rdfrom 4pm-10pm music by Breakaway

Saturday, June 4th from 1pm-11pm taking stage is Flipside, Hot Daddy Rocks and Assorted Nuts

Sunday, June 5th from 1p-9pm a Fun Polka Party and The BuffaloTouch will perform.