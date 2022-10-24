The Festive Feast Edition - Thursday, November 17th, 7pm

Get ready for all the upcoming holidays at Variety Club's Virtual Meat Raffle on Thursday, November 17th at 7pm via Facebook Live. Win from the comfort of your own home and get ready for the upcoming holiday season!

Frank Lignos from Eden Shurfine and John Di Sciullo from WBBZ-TV will host this virtual event.

By purchasing a ticket for a chance to win at the Virtual Meat Raffle you not only have the chance to get stocked up for the upcoming Holiday Season but, you will also be helping the amazing Variety Kids! We call that a win, win!

Click Here to purchast your tickets!

Tickets for the Meat Raffle rounds are as follows:

1 entry per round: $10

2 entries per round: $15

5 entries per round: $25

10 entries per round: $30

20 entries per round: $50

Each entry purchased gets you entry in ALL rounds of The Meat Raffle. (Excluding the additional raffles). There will be ONE winner per round.

All winners will be notified once the event concludes. Winners of the meat rounds will need to claim their items at Eden Shurfine on Friday, November 18th OR Saturday, November 19th from 7am-7pm.

That's not all! There are 2 additional raffles:

Freezer Raffle-Grab your chance at a Brand New Freezer with a $100 Gift Card to Eden Shurfine to stock with items of your choice! $10 per entry.

Football Fan Frenzy Package-Grab your chance at the Football Fan Frenzy Package that includes an “infladium” filled with snacks, drinks and everything you need for the Thanksgiving Game! $10 per entry/ 21+ to enter.

The winner of the Freezer Raffle AND the winner of the Football Fan Frenzy Package will be called separately and given details on when and where to grab their winning items.

Win one of the meat raffle rounds and receive a $20 gas card to head to Eden Shurfine Food Mart to grab your items!