Variety Club WNY -Halloween Spectacular

Saturday, October 29th

Variety, the children’s charity of Buffalo and WNY presents The Halloween Spectacular, Returns! -Saturday, October 29th at The Cove located at 4701 Transit in Depew. This is 21 years of age and older event. Costumes are encouraged but not mandatory for this fun event. Enjoy live music from MO ‘Porter, Straight Up and DJ Dance Party with CJ Sound Elite Events!

Doors open 6pm, Tickets are a $20 Donation to Variety Club WNY.

****Presale tickets are also available at The Cove during their operating hours AND at Variety Club during business hours. ****

Event includes Costume Contests with $1,000 in Prize Money with 4 categories including Most Attractive, Funniest, Scariest and Most Creative!

Proceeds to benefit Variety, the children’s charity of Buffalo and WNY.

Plenty of Food and Drinks will be available for purchase!

**EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY FOR ALL PRESALE HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR TICKETS**

GRAB YOUR $20 PRESALE TICKETS NOW (ONLINE OR IN PERSON AT THE COVE OR VARIETY CLUB) AND YOU WILL AUTOMATICALLY BE IN THE RUNNING FOR 1 PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE THE BUFFALO SABRES THIS 2022/2023 SEASON AT THE KEYBANK CENTER IN BUFFALO

**PROMOTION APPLIES TO PRESALE TICKETS PURCHASED FROM OCTOBER 10TH-OCTOBER 28TH, 2022.