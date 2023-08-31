Pledge today, it's a win for the whole community.

It's time for the United Way Challenge and it's your opportunity to help make a change and help make a better life for those in need in our community.

For just $1 a week, your pledge to United Way Challenge 2023 can:

Help children reach their full potential

Help families achieve financial stability

Help people live safer and healthier lives

When you give to the United Way through the United Way Challenge you help break the cycle of hardship that keeps families in our community from financial stability. Your support is an investment in real life solutions and change for our community.

The United Way Challenge Campaign runs September 25th through December 11th. You can participate by pledging through your company's campaign or pledge online at uwbec.org. Pledge at least $1 a week ($52 a year) and you are automatically entered into grand prize drawings held each week beginning September 25th through December 11th, 2023. There is no donation necessary to participate or win, Click Here for entry form and official rules. Click Here for online entry.

United Way Challenge Prizes:

Win One of Five Ashley HomeStore Gift Cards valued at $1,000 each.

Win One of Five Tops Friendly Markets grocery and gasoline cards valued at $1,000 each.

Win one of five Wegmans gift cards valued at $1,000 each.

Win two season tickets to Buffalo Bills Home games for the 2024 regular season.

The following area United Ways are participating in the United Way Challenge:

Allegany County United Way

United Way of Buffalo & Erie County

United Way of Cattaraugus County

United Way of Greater Niagara