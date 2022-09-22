United Way Challenge 2022

Pledge Today -It's a Win for the Whole Community

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's time for the United Way Challenge and it's your opportunity to help make a change and help make a better life for those in need in our community.

For just $1 a week, your pledge through the United Way Challenge can:

Help children reach their full potential

Help families achieve financial stability

Help people live safer and healthier lives

When you give to the United Way through the United Way Challenge you help break the cycle of hardship that keeps families in our community from financial stability. Your support is an investment in real life solutions and change for our community.

The United Way Challenge Campaign runs September 26th through December 12th. You can participate by pledging through your company's campaign or pledge online at uwbec.org.

Pledge at least $1 a week ($52 a year) and you are automatically entered into grand prize drawings held each week beginning September 26th through December 12th, 2022. There is no donation necessary to participate or win, Click Here for entry form.

United Way Challenge Prizes:

Win One of Five Ashley HomeStore Gift Cards valued at $1,000 each.

Win One of Five Tops Friendly Markets grocery and gasoline cards valued at $1,000 each.

Wine one of five Wegmans gift cards valued at $1,000 each.

Win two season tickets to Buffalo Bills Home games for the 2023 regular season.

The following area United Ways are participating in the United Way Challenge: