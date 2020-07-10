Donate $1 a week or more to be entered to win one of 15 Grand Prizes!!

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's time to Take the United Way Challenge! Your gift of $52 or more – just a dollar a week to the United Way enters you to win one of 15 grand prizes from Tops, Ashley Homestores, and Wegmans. And for a limited time, you can make double the impact and have your donation matched thanks to the National Fuel Gas Company Foundation.

For just $1 a week, your pledge to the 2020 United Way Challenge can:

• Help children reach their full potential

• Help families achieve financial stability

• Help people live safer and healthier lives

Pledge at least $1 a week ($52 a year) through your company’s campaign or pledge online at uwbec.org to be eligible to win one of 15 grand prizes.

Be automatically entered into grand prize drawings held weekly beginning September 28 through December 18, 2020. Click Here for United Way Challenge Brochure and Official Challenge Rules. Watch WGRZ Ch. 2 for weekly prize winners.

The United Way of Buffalo and Erie County fights for the health education and financial stability of every person in Erie County.