UB Surgery Department Lecture Series Beyond the Knife: Racism, Gun Violence & How We Heal

Free event : Thursday, February 2nd, 5p-8p

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY UBMD DEPARTMENT OF SURGERY)

University at Buffalo's Department of Surgery Lecture Series: Beyond the Knife welcomes Keynote Speaker, Brian H. Williams, MD on Thursday, February 2nd at UB's Jacobs School of Medicine, M&T Lecture Hall, 5-8pm.

This lecture and panel discussion is a part of the 3rd Annual Beyond the Knife Endowed Lecture Series and is titled "Racism, Gun Violence & How We Heal". Featured Keynote Speaker is Dr. Brian H. Williams, trauma surgeon, medical educator and thought leader—is an Air Force Academy alumnus and Professor of trauma and acute care surgery at the University of Chicago School of Medicine. Dr. Brian H. Williams, served as a Robert Wood Johnson Health Policy Fellow at the National Academy of Medicine and a congressional health policy staff member. His first book THE BODIES KEEP COMING: DISPATCHES FROM A BLACK TRAUMA SURGEON ON RACISM, VIOLENCE, AND HOW WE HEAL will be published in 2023.

This is a free event beginning with a Panel Discussion 5pm-6:15pm on the topic of gun violence and its causes.

Moderator: Rod Watson, Urban Affairs Editor and Columnist, The Buffalo News

Panelists Include.

La’Tryse Anderson Outreach Supervisor, Buffalo SNUG

John V. Elmore Attorney, The Law Offices of John Elmore

Sherry Sherrill Project Facilitator, We are Women Warriors

Chris St. Vil Assistant Professor, School of Social Work, University at Buffalo

Henry Louis Taylor, Jr. Professor of Urban and Regional Planning

and Director of the Center for Urban Studies, University at Buffalo

Keynote Speaker 6:15 PM to 7 PM , M&T Auditorium- Brian Williams, MD : on the root causes of—and potential solutions to gun violence.

Followed by audience Q&A.

7 PM to 8 PM-2nd Floor Atrium- Standing reception and opportunity to pre-order books

Click Here to Register for this free event