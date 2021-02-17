UB Distinguished Speaker Series - Virtual Events

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For over 30 years University at Buffalo Distinguished Speaker Series has offered UB Students, Alumni and the WNY community the opportunity to see World Class Speakers.

The UB Distinguished Speaker Series provides thought provoking conversation on the compelling issues, personalities, stories and events. This year the series continues through a virtual format via Zoom.

The final speaker in this year's series is actress and vegan foodie, Tabitha Brown, Wed. April 14th at 7pm. This event is free of charge and presented via Zoom (a Zoom account is not required to attend the event), all attendees must pre-register. Click Here for registration info.

North Carolina born, Tabitha Brown is an actress, vegan lifestyle personality that amassed a following of over 3 million across social platforms. She has shared her personal journey to veganism with simple recipes while promoting the importance of physical, mental and emotional health.