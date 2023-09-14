SANBORN, N.Y. — Looking to add a little more color to your life before winter comes? Now you can with a new u-pick flower field in Sanborn.
Bill & Gerry Kydd's Farm Market posted to their Facebook on Wednesday that starting on Sept. 15 they would be giving customers the opportunity to check out their first ever offered u-pick flower field.
Flowers in the Bill & Gerry Kydd's Farm Market field people can pick include:
- Statice
- Zinnias
- Amaranthus
- Marigolds
- Cosmos
To learn more people can visit their Facebook page here.
