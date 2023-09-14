x
U-pick flower field in Sanborn

A Sanborn farm market is now giving people the opportunity to pick and create their own flower bouquets.
Credit: Bill & Gerry's Farm Market - Kydd's

SANBORN, N.Y. — Looking to add a little more color to your life before winter comes? Now you can with a new u-pick flower field in Sanborn. 

Bill & Gerry Kydd's Farm Market posted to their Facebook on Wednesday that starting on Sept. 15 they would be giving customers the opportunity to check out their first ever offered u-pick flower field. 

Flowers in the Bill & Gerry Kydd's Farm Market field people can pick include:

  • Statice
  • Zinnias
  • Amaranthus
  • Marigolds
  • Cosmos

To learn more people can visit their Facebook page here.

