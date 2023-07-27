Touch a Truck hosted by the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum

Touch a Truck is an opportunity for kids to have fun and get up close to a variety of vehicles.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for a fun event to take the kids to this weekend? The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum 'Explore & More' is hosting a 'Touch a Truck' event on Sunday from 10 am - 1 pm outside at Canalside.

This event will give children the opportunity to climb up into various vehicles where they can touch the steering wheel, honk the horn, and explore.

For those looking to attend the event but not interested in hearing loud horns, there will be a quiet hour from 10 am - 11 am.

The event is free, and welcomes guests of all ages to come have fun. They also encourage people to check out the museum after the event which will be offering a "pay what you wish" museum admission fee of $5, $7, $9, or $13 per person.

The museum is the perfect place for children to play, with four floors of fun to explore. To visit or learn more people can visit exploreandmore.org.