Thursday & Main: Thursday events return to Fountain Plaza

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Thursday & Main series is returning to Fountain Plaza this summer.

The free, summer, outdoor series, which is produced by Buffalo Place, will run from June 9 to July 28 in downtown Buffalo at Fountain Plaza.

The series, which is held to help boost local business and restaurants, is open to the public and will be presented on Thursday evenings, continuing the tradition of Thursday at the Square.

The first Thursday at the Park was held in 1987 at Fountain Plaza. Eventually, the event grew and became too large for the space and shifted to Lafayette Square.

To kick off their 2022 summer series, Ron Hawkins, of Lowest of the Low will perform once again on June 9. Hawkins has performed several times in Buffalo.

Other performers include The Strictly Hip, Handsome Jack, Farrow; and GROSH.

Here is the full schedule of events:

Thursday, June 9, 2022:

Ron Hawkins (of Lowest of the Low) with special guests Geno McManus & Zak Ward

Thursday, June 16, 2022:

The Strictly Hip with special guest 77 Stone

Thursday, June 23, 2022:

Handsome Jack with special guest Matt Smith’s Nervous System

Thursday, June 30, 2022:

Willie Nile with special guest Leroy Townes

Thursday, July 7, 2022:

Farrow with special guest David Jonathan & the Inner City Bedlam

Thursday, July 14, 2022:

The Sheila Divine with special guest Potter’s Field

Thursday, July 21, 2022:

Harvest SUMmer Jamfest: Johnny Nobody with special guest Roger Bryan & The Orphans, and TVMTN

Thursday, July 28, 2022:

GROSH with special guest Erin Hoyle & The Constellations