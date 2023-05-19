Things 2 Do this weekend in WNY

If you're looking for something to do in WNY this weekend (May 19-21), 2 On Your Side has you covered.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're looking for something to do in WNY on the weekends as warm weather slowly hits our area, 2 On Your Side has you covered with some fun.

Below is a list of concerts and events that are happening between May 19-21.

May 19, Crash Test Dummies , 8 p.m. at Babeville. Tickets: start at $45.

, 8 p.m. at Babeville. Tickets: start at $45. May 19 , Celebrate Spring Carnival, Eastern Hills Mall, 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. More info here.

, Celebrate Spring Carnival, Eastern Hills Mall, 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. More info here. May 20, Buffalo PorchFest, the bands are set to begin at 2 p.m. For time, location, and band info click here.

the bands are set to begin at 2 p.m. For time, location, and band info click here. May 20, Craft Beet Full Circle Festival , at Knox Farm State Park, 2 - 6 p.m., for tickets and more info click here.

, at Knox Farm State Park, 2 - 6 p.m., for tickets and more info click here. May 20, Travis Tritt , 8 p.m. at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino Event Center. Tickets: start at $43.10.

, 8 p.m. at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino Event Center. Tickets: start at $43.10. May 20, The Gaslight Anthe m , 6:30 p.m. at Buffalo Waterfront. Tickets: start at $20.

, 6:30 p.m. at Buffalo Waterfront. Tickets: start at $20. May 21, The Avett Brothers , 8 p.m. at Artpark. Tickets: start at $48.

, 8 p.m. at Artpark. Tickets: start at $48. May 21, Wing Walk , is a one-day-only family-fun event featuring six local businesses, each with their own unique wing flavors. More info here.

, is a one-day-only family-fun event featuring six local businesses, each with their own unique wing flavors. More info here. May 21 , Veterans Classic Car Show , 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Federal VA Community Living Center. More info here.

, , 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Federal VA Community Living Center. More info here. May 21, The World Famous Thomas Flyer is here in Buffalo. Check it out at the Buffalo Transportation Pierce Arrow Museum from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.