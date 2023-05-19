Things 2 Do this weekend in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're looking for something to do in WNY on the weekends as warm weather slowly hits our area, 2 On Your Side has you covered with some fun.
Below is a list of concerts and events that are happening between May 19-21.
- May 19, Crash Test Dummies, 8 p.m. at Babeville. Tickets: start at $45.
- May 19, Celebrate Spring Carnival, Eastern Hills Mall, 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. More info here.
- May 20, Buffalo PorchFest, the bands are set to begin at 2 p.m. For time, location, and band info click here.
- May 20, Craft Beet Full Circle Festival, at Knox Farm State Park, 2 - 6 p.m., for tickets and more info click here.
- May 20, Travis Tritt, 8 p.m. at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino Event Center. Tickets: start at $43.10.
- May 20, The Gaslight Anthem, 6:30 p.m. at Buffalo Waterfront. Tickets: start at $20.
- May 21, The Avett Brothers, 8 p.m. at Artpark. Tickets: start at $48.
- May 21, Wing Walk, is a one-day-only family-fun event featuring six local businesses, each with their own unique wing flavors. More info here.
- May 21, Veterans Classic Car Show, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Federal VA Community Living Center. More info here.
- May 21, The World Famous Thomas Flyer is here in Buffalo. Check it out at the Buffalo Transportation Pierce Arrow Museum from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
