Things 2 Do this weekend in WNY

If you're looking for something to do in WNY this weekend (June 2-4), 2 On Your Side has you covered.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The weather across Western New York will be beautiful this weekend and there are things to do whether you prefer to be inside or outside.

Below is a list of concerts and events that are happening between June 2-4.

June 2-4, Buffalo Greek Fest , at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Buffalo , More info here.

, at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Buffalo More info here. June 2, STYX , 7:30 p.m. at Artpark. Tickets: start at $20.

, 7:30 p.m. at Artpark. Tickets: start at $20. June 2, Jefferson Avenue Friday Night Live,’ corner of East Utica and Jefferson, every Friday in the summer from 5:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

corner of East Utica and Jefferson, every Friday in the summer from 5:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. June 3, Atlanta Rhythm Section and Pure Prairie League , 8 p.m. at Riviera Theatre. Tickets: $49.

, 8 p.m. at Riviera Theatre. Tickets: $49. June 3, Pride Charity Cornhole Tournament , 1 p.m. at Casey's Black Rock. More info here.

, 1 p.m. at Casey's Black Rock. More info here. June 3, Intersect: A Queer Art Festival + Vogue Event , 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Twenty-Six Allen Street. More info here.

, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Twenty-Six Allen Street. More info here. June 3, Beethoven & Strauss at Kleinhans Music Hall from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tickect and event info here.

at Kleinhans Music Hall from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tickect and event info here. June 3, Buffalo Bandits vs. Colorado Mammoth NLL Finals Game 3, KeyBank Center at 7:30 p.m. Ticket info here.

NLL Finals Game 3, KeyBank Center at 7:30 p.m. Ticket info here. June 4, Michael Jackson VS Bruno Mars ft. Universal Phunk , 4 p.m. at Buffalo Iron Works. More info here.

, 4 p.m. at Buffalo Iron Works. More info here. June 4, Buffalo Pride Parade, Apricot Lane, 1020 Elmwood Ave. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. List of events all weekend and month here.