Things 2 Do this weekend in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The holiday weekend is upon us and there are many events happening in WNY, including several Memorial Day events honoring our local veterans.
Below is a list of concerts and events that are happening between May 26-29.
- May 26, Debbie Gibson, 8 p.m. at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Tickets: start at $65.55.
- May 26, Totally Buffalo Festival, 3-day event, Buffalo Riverworks. More info here.
- May 26, Noah Kahan, 7:30 p.m. at Artpark. Tickets: start at $31.50.
- May 26, Red, White and Blue Balloon Rally, Letchworth State Park, 6:30 p.m.To learn more click here.
- May 27, Tolling the Boats Ceremony, 2 p.m. at Buffalo Military and Naval Park.
- May 27, Niagara Splash World opens for the season. Details here.
- May 27, Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts, 8 p.m. at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Tickets: start at $54.35.
- May 27, Cheap Trick, 8 p.m. at Fallsview Casino. Tickets: start at $45.
- May 28, Fantail Flicks: The Fighting Sullivans 7 p.m. at Buffalo Military and Naval Park.
- May 28, Rival Sons, 7 p.m. at Town Ballroom. Tickets: start at $40.
- May 28, Tom Jones, 7 p.m. at Fallsview Casino. Tickets: start at $132.
- May 29: Memorial Day Service, 10 a.m. at Buffalo Military and Naval Park
- May 29: Knights of Columbus Maximilian Kolbe Assembly #1944 Ceremony and Formation, 11 a.m. at Buffalo Military and Naval Park
- May 29, 12 p.m. Hispanic Veterans Ceremony at the Hispanic-American Veterans Memorial at Buffalo Military and Naval Park
- May 29, 1 p.m. Vietnam Veterans Ceremony at the Vietnam Memorial at Buffalo Military and Naval Park
- May 29, 2pm African American Veteran Monument Ceremony to Commemorate and Honor the life of PFC David Evans Jr. at Buffalo Military and Naval Park
- May 29, 6:30pm Slow Roll Buffalo Memorial Day Ride, Click here to learn more information
- May 29, Ken-Ton Memorial Day Parade, 11am on Delaware Avenue
- May 29, Fantail Flicks: The Fighting Sullivans, aboard USS Little Rock, 7 p.m. More info here.
- May 29, Buffalo movie 'Levi', North Park Theatre, 6:30 p.m. More info here.
If you have an event or know something that's going on let us know here.