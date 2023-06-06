Things 2 Do this weekend in WNY

If you're looking for something to do in WNY this weekend (June 9-11), 2 On Your Side has you covered.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the smoke across the state clears out, the weather across Western New York should be beautiful this weekend and there are some things 2 do!

Below is a list of concerts and events that are happening between June 2-4.

June 9, Stress Dolls , 6:30 p.m. at Town Ballroom. Tickets: start at $10.

, 6:30 p.m. at Town Ballroom. Tickets: start at $10. June 9 &10, Albion Strawberry Fest, 11-9 p.m. Click here for info and maps.

11-9 p.m. Click here for info and maps. June 10-12, Merritt Estate Winery Annual Strawberry Festival , Info and hours here.

, Info and hours here. June 10, Jo shua Hedley & Lauren Morrow , 8 p.m. at Sportsmen's Tavern. Tickets: $15.

, 8 p.m. at Sportsmen's Tavern. Tickets: $15. June 10, Buddy Guy , 7:30 p.m. at Artpark. Tickets: start at $39.50.

, 7:30 p.m. at Artpark. Tickets: start at $39.50. June 10, LUCKY MOON ZOOZ , 8 p.m. at Babeville. Tickets: start at $27.

, 8 p.m. at Babeville. Tickets: start at $27. June 10, Kindness Festival , 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Eastern Hills Mall. More info here.

, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Eastern Hills Mall. More info here. June 10-11, Hertel Alley Mural Fest , 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Hertel Alley. More info here.

, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Hertel Alley. More info here. June 11, Walk for Cerebral Palsy , 10 a.m., at Lakeside Complex Lawn. Info here.

, 10 a.m., at Lakeside Complex Lawn. Info here. June 10-11, Allentown Art Festival , 11 a.m.-6 p.m., More info here.

, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., More info here. June 10-11, University United Festival , UB's Rotary Field. More info here.

, UB's Rotary Field. More info here. June 11, Ten Lives Club’s 3rd Annual Kickball Tournament , 10 a.m.,1 Lyds Dr, Lackawanna. More info here.

, 10 a.m.,1 Lyds Dr, Lackawanna. More info here. June 11, Father-Daughter Dance, 307 Leroy Ave., 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Ticker info here.