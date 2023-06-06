Things 2 Do this weekend in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the smoke across the state clears out, the weather across Western New York should be beautiful this weekend and there are some things 2 do!
Below is a list of concerts and events that are happening between June 2-4.
- June 9, Stress Dolls, 6:30 p.m. at Town Ballroom. Tickets: start at $10.
- June 9 &10, Albion Strawberry Fest, 11-9 p.m. Click here for info and maps.
- June 10-12, Merritt Estate Winery Annual Strawberry Festival, Info and hours here.
- June 10, Joshua Hedley & Lauren Morrow, 8 p.m. at Sportsmen's Tavern. Tickets: $15.
- June 10, Buddy Guy, 7:30 p.m. at Artpark. Tickets: start at $39.50.
- June 10, LUCKY MOON ZOOZ, 8 p.m. at Babeville. Tickets: start at $27.
- June 10, Kindness Festival, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Eastern Hills Mall. More info here.
- June 10-11, Hertel Alley Mural Fest, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Hertel Alley. More info here.
- June 11, Walk for Cerebral Palsy, 10 a.m., at Lakeside Complex Lawn. Info here.
- June 10-11, Allentown Art Festival, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., More info here.
- June 10-11, University United Festival, UB's Rotary Field. More info here.
- June 11, Ten Lives Club’s 3rd Annual Kickball Tournament, 10 a.m.,1 Lyds Dr, Lackawanna. More info here.
- June 11, Father-Daughter Dance, 307 Leroy Ave., 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Ticker info here.
