Things 2 Do this weekend in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is plenty happening across Western New York and the weather should be mostly nice this weekend. Temperatures are projected to be in the mid to upper 70s, with rain on Friday and sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. So it's a great time to explore and enjoy the weather with our list of Things 2 Do for the first weekend in August!
Below is a list of concerts and events that are happening between Aug. 4-6.
- Aug. 4-6, Niagara County Fair, fairgrounds in Lockport.
- Aug. 4-6, Lucille Ball Comedy Festival. More info here.
- Aug. 4-6, Eden Corn Festival. More info here.
- Aug. 4, Iron Fireman Bike Night, 5 p.m.- 11 p.m. at Wilson Fire Company.
- Aug. 4, Healthy Baby Festivals, Hyde Park Splash Pad in Niagara Falls from 12 p.m.-2 p.m.
- Aug. 4, Boring Buffalo Photo Exhibition, at 65 Allen St at 6 p.m.
- Aug. 4, Movies in the Meadow, Toy Story showing at 2318 Main Street and begins at dusk.
- Aug. 4, America's Grape Country Craft Beverage Festival, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. at Chautauqua County Fairgrounds.
- Aug. 4, Beau Fleuve evening of music and art, at AKG Muesuem, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
- Aug. 4, Fall Out Boy, 6:30 p.m. at Darien Lake. Tickets: start at $52.
- Aug. 4, Don Felder (formerly of the Eagles), 5 p.m. at Batavia Downs. Tickets: $11.84.
- Aug. 4, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, 5:30 p.m. at Buffalo Waterfront. Tickets: start at $76.50.
- Aug. 4, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with A Thousand Horses, 7 p.m. at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. Tickets: start at $32.
- Aug. 5, 10th Annual Jack Craft Fair, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Larkin Square.
- Aug. 5, Kids Day on Old Falls Street, 12 p.m.-5 p.m., Old Falls Street USA.
- Aug. 5, The Beach Boys, 7 p.m. at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. Tickets: start at $32.
- Aug. 5, Greywalker & Trainwrecked, 8 p.m. at Rapids Theatre. Tickets: start at $12.
- Aug. 5, Buffalo Country Music Festival featuring Rodney Atkins, 4 p.m. at The Backlot Entertainment Venue. Tickets: start at $28.
- Aug. 5, 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Jeremih, 7 p.m. at Darien Lake. Tickets: start at $75.
- Aug. 5, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, 8 p.m. at Artpark. Tickets: start at $29.50.
- Aug. 6, The Great American Garage Sale, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., at 11111 Main Street. More info here.
- Aug. 6, Ted Reinhardt's Western New York Drumming Festival, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. at Old Man River Restaurant located at 375 Niagara Street.
- Aug. 6, Lakeview Animal Sanctuary family fun event, at 110 Ward Road from 10:30 a,m,-6 p.m. More info here.
- Aug. 6, Incubus with Badflower, 8 p.m. at Fallsview Casino. Tickets: start at $70.
- Aug. 6, Godsmack and Staind, 7 p.m. at Darien Lake. Tickets: start at $42.
- Aug. 6, WNY VegFest, Johnnie B Wiley Sports Pavilion from 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
- Aug. 6, Pine Grill Jazz Reunion, 2 p.m.-9 p.m. at MLK Park.
If you have an event or know something that's going on let us know here.