Things 2 Do in WNY this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is plenty happening across Western New York this weekend and the weather should be nice. Temperatures are projected to be in the upper 70s with some possible rain expected. But it's a great time to explore and enjoy the weather with our list of Things 2 Do as we soak up what's left of the summer.
Here is a list of concerts and events happening Sept. 15-17:
- East Aurora Borderland Music Festival Sept. 15-17
- Niagara Falls Blues Festival Sept. 15-16
- Stained Glass Window exhibit Sept. 15
- U-pick flower field in Sanborn opens Sept. 15
- Warren Zeiders concert Sept. 15
- Somerset Old Fashioned Farm Festival Sept. 16 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
- Firefall & Orleans concert Sept. 16
- Old Dominion concert Sept. 16
- Trendy tailgate pet pictures Sept. 16 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Great Pumpkin Farm opening weekend Sept. 16-17
- Black Veil Brides & VV concert Sept. 16
- KC & the sunshine Band concert Sept. 17
- Buffalo Bills home opener traffic info for Sept. 17
- BubbleFest at Buffalo Science Museum
- Sabres host Prospect Challenge, Fan Fest this weekend
If you have an event or know something that's going on let us know here.
