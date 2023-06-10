Things 2 Do in WNY this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is plenty happening across Western New York this weekend and the weather shouldn't be too rainy, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't expect some showers. Temperatures are projected to be in the high 50s. Those staying local to watch the Bills play in London will have lots of opportunities for places in the Buffalo area to watch the game. It's a great time to explore and enjoy all the fall happenings with our list of Things 2 Do.