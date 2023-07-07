Things 2 Do in WNY this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After winding down from the holiday week, the weather across Western New York should be nice. Temperatures are projected to be in the upper 70s to low 80s range with some rain possible Sunday. But there will be plenty of dry time in there for some Things 2 Do this weekend!
Below is a list of concerts and events that are happening between July 7-9.
- July 7-9, Macedonian Festival, 4 p.m. to midnight, More info here.
- July 7, Craig Morgan, 5 p.m. at Batavia Downs. Tickets: $11.84.
- July 7, Straight No Chaser: The Yacht Rock Tour, 8:15 p.m. at Chautauqua Institution. Tickets: start at $50.
- July 7, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, 8 p.m. at Bassett Park. Tickets: free.
- July 7, One Time Weekend with Spud, 8 p.m. at Babeville. Tickets: start at $12.
- July 7-8, Taste of Buffalo, Sat. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. More info here.
- July 7-8, Pints in the Park, Como Lake Park. More info here.
- July 8, Perry Chalk Art Festival, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 64-66 S. Main Street in the Village of Perry.
- July 8, Natalie Merchant with the Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra, 8:15 p.m. at Chautauqua Institution. Tickets: start at $59.
- July 8, Tori Amos, 8 p.m. at Artpark. Tickets: $59.50.
- July 8, Steve Miller Band, 9 p.m. at Fallsview Casino. Tickets: start at $87.
- July 9, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, 7 p.m. at Niwanda Park. Tickets: free.
- July 9, Black Joe Lewis, 8 p.m. at Babeville. Tickets: start at $25.
- July 9, Buffalo STILL Standing Concert, 5 p.m. at Canisius College Spillman Lot on Jefferson Ave.
