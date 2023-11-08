Things 2 Do across WNY this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is plenty happening across Western New York and the weather should be mostly nice this weekend. Temperatures are projected to be in the mid to upper 70s, with sunshine on Friday and Sunday rain on Saturday. So it's a great time to explore and enjoy the weather with our list of Things 2 Do for the first weekend in August!
Below is a list of concerts and events that are happening between Aug. 11-13.
- Aug. 11-20 Erie County Fair. Info here.
- Aug. 11, Canalside Roller Rink opens, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. More info here.
- Aug. 11, Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot, with the Big Shot Horns, 5 p.m. at Batavia Downs. Tickets: $11.84.
- Aug. 11, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, 8:15 p.m. at Chautauqua Institution. Tickets: start at $45.
- Aug. 11, Flo Rida, 7:30 p.m. at Erie County Fair. Tickets: start at $35.
- Aug. 11, Drumwork Fest Comedy Jam, 6:30 p.m. at Town Ballroom. Tickets: start at $40.
- Aug. 12, Health is Wealth event. Central Terminal. 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Aug. 12, India Day Parade, Williamsville South High School at 5950 Main St, Williamsville, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Aug. 12, Rock The Block - Community Summer Party, Eastern Hills Church. 6 p.m.
- Aug. 12, Yung Gravy with Special Guest BBNO$, 7:30 p.m. at Erie County Fair. Tickets: start at $40.
- Aug. 12, Pablo Cruise, 8 p.m. at Riviera Theatre. Tickets: start at $39.
- Aug. 12, The Arkells, 7 p.m. at Buffalo Waterfront. Tickets: start at $28.50.
- Aug. 13, August Craft Fair and Artisan Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 4350 Seneca St.
- Aug. 13, Lockport Food Fest, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Main Street.
- Aug. 13, Clint Black with Clay Walker and Tracy Bird, 6 p.m. at Erie County Fair. Tickets: start at $35.
If you have an event or know something that's going on let us know here.