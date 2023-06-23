Things 2 Do this weekend in WNY

If you're looking for something to do in WNY this weekend, 2 On Your Side has you covered.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The weather across Western New York this weekend may call for some rain with temperatures projected to be in the 70s, but if you won't let the rain put a damper on your parade there are some Things 2 Do this weekend!

Below is a list of concerts and events that are happening between June 23-24.

June 23, Almost Queen , 4:30 p.m. at Batavia Downs. Tickets: $11.84.

, 4:30 p.m. at Batavia Downs. Tickets: $11.84. June 23, Family FriYay , at Buffalo Waterfront, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. More info here.

, at Buffalo Waterfront, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. More info here. June 23, Celebration of Hope 2023 , University at Buffalo (North Campus) from 4 p.m.-8:30 p.m. More info here.

, University at Buffalo (North Campus) from 4 p.m.-8:30 p.m. More info here. June 24, Santana , 8 p.m. at Fallsview Casino. Tickets: start at $117.

, 8 p.m. at Fallsview Casino. Tickets: start at $117. June 24, Ride for Roswell, University at Buffalo (North Campus), 5:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. More info.

University at Buffalo (North Campus), 5:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. More info. June 24-25, World’s Largest Bounce House, Eastern Hills Mall. To buy tickets click here.

Eastern Hills Mall. To buy tickets click here. June 24-25, Hockeyfest Tournament at KeyBank Center. Info here.

at KeyBank Center. Info here. June 24-25, Annual Roycroft Artisan Summer Festival , 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Classic Rink, 41 Riley Street in the Village of East Aurora. Info here.

, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Classic Rink, 41 Riley Street in the Village of East Aurora. Info here. June 24, Bonnie Raitt , 7:30 p.m. at Chautauqua Institution. Tickets: start at $69.

, 7:30 p.m. at Chautauqua Institution. Tickets: start at $69. June 24, New York State Craft Brewers Festival , Buffalo's Canalside from 2 p.m.–6 p.m. More info here.

, Buffalo's Canalside from 2 p.m.–6 p.m. More info here. June 24, Rainbow City Pride , on Old Falls Street, in front of the Convention Center, in Niagara Falls from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. More info here.

, on Old Falls Street, in front of the Convention Center, in Niagara Falls from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. More info here. June 24, Eid Bazaar , Ralph Wilson Community Center, located at 530 66th Street, Niagara Falls from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

, Ralph Wilson Community Center, located at 530 66th Street, Niagara Falls from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 25, Kenmore Porchfest, Village of Kenmore. More info here.

Saturday is expected to have scattered showers, mainly the first part of the day. By the afternoon a few showers are still possible. Isolated thunderstorms may pop up as well, mainly in the afternoon and south. Highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday night should be mainly dry, with some clouds and lows mild around 60.

Sunday is looking drier with some clouds, and rain in the later evening possibly. Highs in the low 80s.