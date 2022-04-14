The Summit Center 2022 Autism Walk -Sat. May 14th

Climbing Mountains Together and celebrating the achievements of those with Autism.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Summit Center 2022 Autism Walk is back in person this year! Take part in this family friendly event on May 14th and help raise funds for to help others reach their full potential. The Summit Center Autism Walk is a day to come together as a community to celebrate the achievements of those with Autism.

The Summit Center Autism Walk also helps to raise funds in support of Summit’s programs and services in Western New York.

This year's walk takes place on Saturday, May 14th at The Summit Center, 150 Stahl Road, Getzville, NY. Check in begins at 8am, Walk begins at 9:30am with an Opening Ceremony.

Register on-line today! Click Here to register.

Cost: $10 fundraising minimum required at the time of registration. Register here.

Children under 18 are free and do not need to register.

Come out and walk and enjoy family friendly fun:

Kids’ activities area with games, prize wheel, and temporary tattoo station Inflatables

Playground will be open

Mascots, including Star Wars characters, the Gecko, princesses, and more!

DJ spinning your favorite tunes

Photo area donated by Buffalo Yard Signs

Crafts and activities provided by Sweet Charlotte's

Summit Sales (bring cash or check) – including a special Pura Vida Summit bracelet, Walk lapel pins, and autism awareness and acceptance items

Summit on demand printing apparel by Buffalo Branding (cash, check, or credit card accepted)

Food trucks (cash, check, or credit card accepted)

There is also an option to participate in the Summit Autism Walk virtually for those who live out of town or prefer to walk on their own.

For more than 40 years, The Summit Center has given hope to Western New York families affected by autism and developmental, social, and behavioral challenges. Summit is considered a Center of Excellence, serving 1,350 children and young adults through Early Intervention & Education, Behavioral Health, Community, and Adult programs and services.

Click Here to learn more about the services provide at The Summit Center.