Niagara County Fair returns this week

The Niagara County Fair will be returning to Lockport on Wednesday.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — It's the largest youth fair in the United States, and makes its return this week to Niagara county.

The Niagara County Fair will be returning on Wednesday, August 2 and will go until August 6 at the fairgrounds in Lockport.

The 5-day fair will feature local events, live music, shows, contests, food and more. The opening ceremonies for the fair will kick off on Wednesday at 8am, with a farm city breakfast afterwards.

Ticket prices for the fair will be

$10 a person Wednesday thru Saturday.

Kids 6 and under are free.

Sunday $20 a carload or $7 a person.

Food vendors to look forward to are

Louies Pizza- Pizza

Louies Greek Food- Gyros, Souvlaki, wraps, rice bowls, salads

Wilsons Enterprise- Hot Dogs, hamburgers, Ital. Sausage, etc.

Taylors Doughboy- Funnel Cakes, Fried Dough, Sugar Waffles, etc.

David Tamutus- Lemonade Fresh Squeezed Lemonade, Fresh Brewed Ice Tea

Pop In Bobs- Kettle Corn

We R Nuts NY- Variety of Nuts, Almonds, Cashews, Pecans

JCH of Buffalo- Blooming Onions

Seas the Day Seafood- Fish n chips, Lobster Poutine, Bang Bang shrimp, etc

Fowlers Taffy- Taffy, Candy & Carmel Apples, Cotton Candy, suckers

Taco Trailer- Taco, Burrito, Fajitas, Taco Salad, Pretzel, etc.

Brian’s- Steak and Fries, Steak & Cheese Hoagie, Curly French Fries

Eastern Pearl- Chinese Dishes, Spring rolls

Parkers Pit- Pulled pork, Pulled chicken, Brisket, Ribs, Clams

Blue Groove Coffee- Cold Brew Coffees, Bubba’s Loganberry

Renko- Meat Processing, Sausage, Jerky, Salt Potatoes, Turkey Legs

Midway Foods- Pulled Pork, Beef tips, Chicken Bites, Mac n cheese

Farm Bureau- Roasted Corn on the Cob

Bubble Poetry- Bubble waffles & Craft soft drinks

The Roast Beast- Smoked Beef on Weck, Pulled chicken, Beast balls, Mac n cheese, Reuben balls, Popper balls, etc.

Boy Scout Troop #40- Pulled Pork, Beef on Weck, Salt potatoes, Breakfast Sandwiches, Hamburgers, Salads

Sno-Cones

Audley’s Caribbean Food- Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish, Shrimp and Drinks

Lockport Energy House- Protein Shakes, Energy Drinks, Protein Coffee

Along with food, there will also be a wide variety of animals to check out courtesy of the Cornell Cooperative Extensions local 4-H program.

4-H is a big part of the Niagara County Fair, and entry categories range from animal science, plant science, social science, nutritional science, mechanical science and natural sciences. Those participating in 4-H at the fair work hard to earn Excellent (blue), Good (red) or Worthy (white) ribbon when they compete. Some even go as far from winning at the Niagara County fair to go on represent Niagara County at the NY State Fair later in August.

2023 Farm-City Breakfast at the Niagara County Fair! Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 8:00am. Opening day of fair! The... Posted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County on Tuesday, July 11, 2023