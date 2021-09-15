The Lake Erie Rumble -Demolition Derby

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This year's Lake Erie Rumble- Demolition Derby will benefit the Variety Club of Buffalo & WNY. Come on out for an afternoon of fun, Saturday, September 18th and Sunday, September 19th at the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds (1089 Central Ave, Dunkirk NY 14048). Gates open at 11am, grab some food take a seat! Start time is 2pm. Tickets are $10 for ages 6 & up, two day passes are also available for $15, children 5 and under are FREE.