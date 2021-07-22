The Erie County Fair is back with the 12 Best Days of Summer

The Erie County Fair runs August 11th - August 22nd - Tickets Available On-Line

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for the 12 Best Days of Summer....The Erie County Fair is back, August 11th - August 22nd at the Hamburgh Fairgrounds. All your Fair favorites have returned for the 181st Erie County Fair, Mid-Way Rides, Grandstand Concerts and Entertainment, all the livestock and animal competitions and most importantly the Fair food!

Opening day is Wednesday, August 11th, gates open at 12pm through 10pm. Gate Admission Hours are 11am - 10pm August 12th - 22nd.

New this year -Admission tickets are on sale now and available on-line only at ecfair.org. Admission is $13.50, Kids 12 & Under are Free. Tickets must be purchased in advance, there will not be ticket sellers at the gates. Parking is FREE. This year .10 cents of every ticket sold will go to FeedMore WNY.

Special Days include Firefighters Day on August 13th, Veterans Day on August 15th and Taste of Fair on August 16th. Click Here for details.

Don't forget to stop by WGRZ Ch.2 On Your Side location at Pine Grove on 42nd Street - Click Here for Map. Spin the prize wheel, $1 a spin and everyone wins! Proceeds benefit Kids Escaping Drugs and Variey Club. Share your Fair Pictures with us on social media by tagging photos with #BeOn2.

Stick around in the evening for Skylighters Fireworks every night (weather permitting) at 9:30pm, sponsored by WGRZ Ch. 2.