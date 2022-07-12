The 63rd Porter Cup Golf Tournament

The World's Top Amateur Golfers Tee-Off at Niagara Falls Country Club July 13th-16th

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 63rd Porter Cup Tournament takes place July 13th - July 16th at Niagara Falls Country Club. Come on out and watch the worlds' top amateur golfers compete at this local tournament that has played host to some of the most widely known amateur and collegiate golfers over the past 62 years.

This year the men's tournament will feature golfers from 12 different countries including Canada, Singapore, Australia, Philippines, Ecuador, New Zealand, Argentina, United Arab Emirates, Chinese Taipei, Peru and the United Kingdom.

The Porter Cup is free and open to the public. Rounds start at 8 a.m. Wednesday July 13th through Saturday July 16th.

The Pro Shop will be open to the public during the Tournament.

Parking is available off Military Road -Click Here for a map . A $5 parking fee/per vehicle is donated to the Boys & Girls Club.

Food and beverages may be purchased at the Halfway House adjacent to the practice putting green and at concession stands located on the 7th and 15th holes.