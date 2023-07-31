Taste of Clarence returns

The 19th annual Taste of Clarence will return next Monday featuring a car show.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Get ready to eat, the Taste of Clarence will be making its annual return for the 19th year along with a car show.

The Taste of Clarence & Cruise Night will be on Monday, August 7 from noon - 8 p.m. at the Clarence Town Park. The event is presented by the Clarence Chamber of Commerce and is free to all interested in attending.

Along with a variety of vendors, there will also be a basket raffle, entertainment, and more. There will be over 20 chamber member restaurants in attendance offering a wide variety of food.

One lucky restaurant will have the honor of being voted the 2023 People's Choice "Silver spoon award" at the event.

The cruise will feature many different vehicles for people to look at while eating some delicious food. Anyone looking to bring their own antique car to the cruise can pre-register online here and will pay a $10 fee.

