A virtual event to benefit FeedMoreWNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Join us for Sweet Expectations at Home, a virtual event supporting FeedMore WNY! You can be a part of this fundraising event from the comfort of your home.

Purchase a ticket on-line and receive access to the online auction as well as a box of chocolate covered pretzels. Each box of delicious chocolate covered pretzels contains a gift card ranging from $10-$50. You can also upgrade your ticket to include entry into exclusive raffles to win gift cards to Amazon, GrubHub and Russells'.

Ticket holders will have access to the on-line Auction beginning May 18.