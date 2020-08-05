BUFFALO, N.Y. — Join us for Sweet Expectations at Home, a virtual event supporting FeedMore WNY! You can be a part of this fundraising event from the comfort of your home.
Purchase a ticket on-line and receive access to the online auction as well as a box of chocolate covered pretzels. Each box of delicious chocolate covered pretzels contains a gift card ranging from $10-$50. You can also upgrade your ticket to include entry into exclusive raffles to win gift cards to Amazon, GrubHub and Russells'.
Ticket holders will have access to the on-line Auction beginning May 18.
Purchase your ticket on-line by visiting FeedMoreWNY.org. Then join the fun on Wednesday, May 20 from 6-7pm for live raffle drawings, on-line auction and more!. Your support helps FeedMore WNY continue to provide nutritious food to our neighbors in need during these unprecedented times. More information can be found online at FeedMoreWNY.org.