Sweet Expectations to Benefit FeedMore WNY

The "Sweetest" event in WNY is Sweet Expectations on May 18th, benefitting FeedMore WNY.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sweet Expectations, WNY's "sweetest" event, takes place Thursday, May 18th, 5p-9pm at The Powerhouse (140 Lee Street). Enjoy an evening of bubbly drinks, delicious dishes, and decadent desserts from WNY's finest establishments to benefit FeedMore WNY.

Tickets for this event are limited! Individual Tickets are $75, VIP Tickets are $125. Click Here to purchase tickets on-line.

Click here for information on this year's unique venue, The Powerhouse.

FeedMore WNY's mission is to offer dignity, hope and brighter future by providing nutritious food, friendship, and skills training to our WNY neighbors in need. Visit FeedMoreWNY for more information.