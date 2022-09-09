Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk

Saturday, October 1st - Buffalo Riverworks

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Join 2 On Your Side and take steps to help find a cure for breast cancer at the Susan G.Komen Upstate NY More Than Pink Walk on Saturday, October 1st at Buffalo Riverworks.

After two years of virtual events this year's More Than Pink Walk is back to an "in-person" event and will help kick-off Breast Cancer Awareness Month in our community. Come and take part in this wonderful event and help raise funds to find a cure for breast cancer and give aid to those battling breast cancer in our community.

Susan G. Komen's More Than Pink Walk is an inspiring family-friendly event that joins participants of all ages and abilities to walk in honor of those we've lost, to celebrate survivors,and support those currently living with the disease while uniting as a community of hope.

This year's event takes place a Buffalo RiverWorks on Saturday, October 1st with activities in Hope Village starting at 8am and the Pathway of Hope ceremony is at 9am wiith the walk commencing at 9:15am.

Register today ! On-line registration is open,visit komen.org/upstatenywalk and register today, form a team or join as an infividual. Registration is FREE! start your fundraising using social media tools, raise $100 and receive a free Komen T-Shirt.

Funds raised by the Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk series supports Komen's mission to save lives and end breast cancer through breakthrough research and ensuring all people receive the care they need. Through your support, our neighbors will benefit from research discoveries, public policy advocacy and direct patient support services.

Over 2,000 people from Upstate New York reach out to Susan G. Komen every month for breast cancer information, patient navigation, emotional support, clinical trials, and information about Komen’s Treatment Assistance Program—which provides direct funds to individuals who need financial assistance during treatment.

For more information visit www.komen.org/community/new-york/