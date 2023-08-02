Popular sunflower field in Sanborn reopens for 2023 season

SANBORN, N.Y. — The popular sunflower field in Sanborn is gearing up to open up to the public on Thursday, August 3 from 11am - 8pm.
The Sunflowers of Sanborn patch will have new hours for its sixth season, and will be open daily Thursday - Monday 11am- 8pm with weather permitting for each day.
There are 18 different varieties of sunflowers that stretch out to 8-acre field that is open to the public for fun events, and opportunities to reconnect with nature.
The field is both family, and pet friendly. They offer daily activities such as
- Explore the Sunflower Trail
- Corn Maze
- Sunflower Sifter
- U-Pick Sunflower Field
- Sunflower Smasher Apple Cannons
- Duck Derby Races
- Wagon Ride around our farm
- Concessions: Wood Fired Pizza, Hot Dogs, Hamburgers, Nachos, and Ice Cream
- General Store with Sunflower merchandise and garden accessories.
To learn more and see what the 2023 season has in store for the Sunflowers of Sanborn visit www.sunflowersofsanborn.com