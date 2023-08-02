Popular sunflower field in Sanborn reopens for 2023 season

Popular sunflower field in Sanborn will be opening to the public this week on Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SANBORN, N.Y. — The popular sunflower field in Sanborn is gearing up to open up to the public on Thursday, August 3 from 11am - 8pm.

The Sunflowers of Sanborn patch will have new hours for its sixth season, and will be open daily Thursday - Monday 11am- 8pm with weather permitting for each day.

There are 18 different varieties of sunflowers that stretch out to 8-acre field that is open to the public for fun events, and opportunities to reconnect with nature.

The field is both family, and pet friendly. They offer daily activities such as

Explore the Sunflower Trail

Corn Maze

Sunflower Sifter

U-Pick Sunflower Field

Sunflower Smasher Apple Cannons

Duck Derby Races

Wagon Ride around our farm

Concessions: Wood Fired Pizza, Hot Dogs, Hamburgers, Nachos, and Ice Cream

General Store with Sunflower merchandise and garden accessories.

August 3rd is our opening!! Here is a list of of our events for this season! Save this to your phone so you remember! Posted by Sunflowers Of Sanborn N.Y on Friday, July 21, 2023