The Buffalo Gift Emporium is hosting a summer festival and vendor sale

The Kenton Elmwood Commons hosting a summer festival & vendor sale.

KENMORE, N.Y. — The Summerfest at the Kenton Elmwood Commons has returned and will be featuring a concert from Cami Clune who appeared on the voice in 2020.

The Buffalo Gift Emporium will be hosting the event on August 4 & 5 from 5pm- 10pm. It is a family friendly event, and admission to attend is free.

People attending the event can look forward to beer & food tents, a car show, Bollywood dance, kids activities and more.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle at the festival that will be donating a portion of the profits along with the events to the Elmwood Commons playground fund.