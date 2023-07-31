x
The Buffalo Gift Emporium is hosting a summer festival and vendor sale

The Kenton Elmwood Commons hosting a summer festival & vendor sale.
Credit: Summer Fest at the Elmwood Commons

KENMORE, N.Y. — The Summerfest at the Kenton Elmwood Commons has returned and will be featuring a concert from Cami Clune who appeared on the voice in 2020. 

The Buffalo Gift Emporium will be hosting the event on August 4 & 5 from 5pm- 10pm. It is a family friendly event, and admission to attend is free. 

People attending the event can look forward to beer & food tents, a car show, Bollywood dance, kids activities and more. 

There will also be a 50/50 raffle at the festival that will be donating a portion of the profits along with the events to the Elmwood Commons playground fund. 

Put this event on your August calendar!

Posted by Kenmore Town of Tonawanda Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, July 13, 2023

To learn more about the event people can visit The Buffalo Gift Emporiums Facebook event here.

