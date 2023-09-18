Spooktacular event at the Niagara Power Vista

The Niagara Power Vista is joining in on the Halloween fun with an event next month.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — The Niagara Power Vista is joining in on the Halloween fun this fall season with a 'Spooktacular' on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Admission to the event is free, and open to all families looking to have some fall fun. The event will feature free pumpkins for the first 300 kids, a customer contest, crafts, treats, and more.

People at the event will also have the chance to take an electric vehicle for a 'ride & drive'.

The event is rain or shine, and parking will also be free.