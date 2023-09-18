x
Spooktacular event at the Niagara Power Vista

The Niagara Power Vista is joining in on the Halloween fun with an event next month.
New York Power Authority will cut the ribbon Thursday on newly-renovated Power Vista Visitor Center

LEWISTON, N.Y. — The Niagara Power Vista is joining in on the Halloween fun this fall season with a 'Spooktacular' on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. 

Admission to the event is free, and open to all families looking to have some fall fun. The event will feature free pumpkins for the first 300 kids, a customer contest, crafts, treats, and more. 

People at the event will also have the chance to take an electric vehicle for a 'ride & drive'. 

The event is rain or shine, and parking will also be free. 

Credit: Niagara Power Vista

To learn more about the event visit the groups Facebook event here

