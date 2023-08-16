Somerset hosting Old Fashioned Farm Festival

The annual Old fashioned Farm Festival is returning to Somerset in September.

SOMERSET, N.Y. — Looking to travel back to a more simple time period? The Somerset Historical Society is hosting their annual Old Fashioned Farm Festival and will take people back to when things were much simpler.

The Old Fashioned Festival is free to attend and will be on Saturday, September 17 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Babcock House Museum on Lake Road in Appleton.

People going to the event can enjoy seeing antique cars on display, vintage tractors, and a variety of demonstrations on how our ancestors used to live. There will be an opportunity for people to tour the historic Babcock House Museum from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., as well as the blacksmith shop at the site of the festival.

The barker community band will be performing from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

There will also be a food tent with refreshments, chicken BBQ at 11:30 a.m. provided by the Barker Lions Club until it is sold out, baked goods, raffles, bingo, and more.

A farmers market will be set up for people to purchase local home grown produce to take home as well at the festival.