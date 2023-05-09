SkyRide returning this summer with new events

The ride over the Skyway will feature a race and an after-party.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The event that allows you to bike over the Buffalo Skyway is returning again this year.

The SkyRide is coming back on July 16 this summer, and this year it is returning with some new events.

The classic SkyRide will start at Outer Harbor through the GObike tunnel and on the grass that is used for concerts. Bikers will then proceed up and over the Skyway, turn around at Church Street and then head back over.

A new event this year is aimed at more serious bikers with a competitive spirit. A SkyRace is being introduced.

GoBike Buffalo will be offering a USA Cycling-sanctioned race that will allow people to zoom down the Skyway. The race will kick off at 7:00 a.m. before the SkyRide, which is scheduled to start at 8:45 a.m.

The day will be capped off with a Lakeside Bike Bash from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for those 21 years or older who participated. Back at the concert venue, refreshments and music will be available for the party.

Participants who are 21 or older get two tickets for refreshments in the welcome packet. Bash tickets will be on sale for $5 for people who didn't ride but still want to party.

The cost for the event before July 10 is $40 for adults over 21, $32 for GObike members over 21, $20 for youth 5-20 years old, $16 for GObike youth members, and free for kids 0-5 years old.

The cost for the event after July 10 is $50 for adults over 21, $40 for GObike members over 21, $25 for youth 5-20 years old, $21 for GObike youth members, and free for kids 0-5 years old.