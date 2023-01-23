Save the Date! The 61st Annual Variety Kids Telethon, March 4 & 5

Mark your calendars for the 61st Annual Variety Kids Telethon, March 4 on WGRZ & March 5 on WBBZ

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 2023 Variety Kids Telethon takes place on Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 6pm-11pm on WGRZ - Channel 2, Buffalo and continues Sunday, March 5, 2023, from 10am-8pm on WBBZ TV, Buffalo's Buzz!

Tune in to see local celebrities and special guests coming together to support Variety -The Children's Charity of Buffalo & WNY. You can be a part of this wonderful event by tuning in and donating. Every little bit makes a difference.

Variety – the Children’s Charity of Buffalo & WNY, known as the Variety Club, has been serving the needs of WNY’s sick, disabled, and disadvantaged children for over 80 years. All Telethon donations stay local and support the mission of Variety, to transform, uplift, and enrich the lives of children living with illness, disability, and disadvantage in Western New York.

The beneficiaries of the Variety Kids Telethon include John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital of Buffalo, the Variety Tent #7/Robert Warner MD Rehabilitation Center, and dozens of other local children’s charities.

The Variety Kids Telethon is the longest running, locally produced telethon in the nation, and a true WNY tradition. Each year, the community comes together to rally support for our region’s special kids. Last year the Variety Kids Telethon raised $906,060!

We hope you watch the 61st Telethon on Saturday, March 4 from 6pm-11pm on WGRZ and on Sunday, March 5 from 10 AM-8 PM on WBBZ to learn about some of the much-needed services and equipment Variety was able to provide this past year from your donations to Telethon 2022.