10th annual Salsa for a Cure event raises money for Roswell Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Hispanic community hit the dance floor for a good cause Friday night at the Agustin Olivencia Community Center.

The 10th annual Salsa for a Cure event was hosted by the Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York.

There was a live DJ, performances, and a salsa competition at the event, which raises money for patient care services at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

"When people go to the hospital, we have the doctors providing the service, but the other things like hair and daycare, where the parents can have somebody to watch the kid that is sick, while they go home and change and take care of the other kids," Maritza Bega, the vice president of the Hispanic Heritage Council, told 2 On Your Side.

"That is so important. Sometimes we forget about those aspects. And the salsa for the cure, that money that we raise are for those things."

Tickets cost $45 at the door, and serving as emcee was Channel 2's Alexandra Rios-Malviya.