Roswell Park announces locations for Summer of the Ride

There will be four locations with five distances held on weekends from August 1-21.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Ride for Roswell will have a different look this year, but the mission remains the same: raising critically needed research funds to aid in the fight against cancer.

Monday, Roswell Park announced the locations for this year's challenge, called the 'Summer of the Ride'.

The in-person rides will take place weekends from August 1-21. There will be four locations, five distances and six days to choose from.

The dates and locations are as follows:

Linde Tonawanda Campus

August 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16

10-mile route

August 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16

3-mile route & 10-mile route

August 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16

20-mile route

August 1, 8, 15

38-mile route

Scheduled rides take place from 7 AM- 2 PM Saturdays and Sundays each weekend. More information about the routes can be found here.

Spots are limited. Only ten riders at a time will leave every 20 minutes to maintain social distancing. Riders will also be asked to wear masks.

“The Ride has been a key part of WNY summers for 25 years, and we are excited to provide an opportunity for the community to safely come together and ride in memory or honor of those affected by cancer,” said Mitch Flynn, Ride for Roswell founder. “Cancer doesn’t stop for anything, not even the coronavirus, and the support of the community is needed now more than ever.”

You must register for the Summer of the Ride to reserve a spot at an in-person ride. There is no registration fee and no fundraising minimum this year. If you can't make it on any of those days, you can design your own route for a time and place convenient for you.

A virtual torch lighting ceremony will be held on Facebook at 7 PM this Saturday, June 27. The torch will then stay lit at Roswell's Kaminski Park until the end of the Summer of the Ride on August 21.