Romeo and Juliet happening with Shakespeare in Delaware Park

Running every Tuesday until August 20 is the popular Shakespeare in Delaware Park performances with Romeo and Juliet.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for a fun activity to do with the family? Running now until August 20, Shakespeare in Delaware Park presents Romeo and Juliet.

All performances are free, and open to the community with the shows starting at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Those who attend are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs to sit in for the show.

Performances in the park are located by Hoyt Lake, and behind the rose garden near the AKG art gallery. People are also encouraged to bring food or beverages but as long as all trash is cleaned up.

This current run of Romeo and Juliet began on July 27.

Shakespeare in Delaware Park is a non-profit professional theatre company that strives to provide the community with a free opportunity to enjoy high-quality public theatre.

It's OPENING NIGHT!!! We are so excited to open the 2nd show of our 48th season, Romeo and Juliet! TONIGHT at 7:15pm -... Posted by Shakespeare in Delaware Park on Thursday, July 27, 2023