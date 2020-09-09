3rd Annual Rise for Recovery Walk benefits Kids Escaping Drugs

The 3rd Annual Rise for Recovery Walk will take place Saturday, September 12th at the Outer Harbor (Outer Harbor, 225 Fuhrmann Boulevard, Buffalo, NY 14203), walkers will begin the walk in small scheduled groups starting at 8:30am. Registrants can also register to walk at location of thier choice. This annual event brings the community together to celebrate those in recovery and to remember those we have lost to the disease of addiction. This day of awareness serves as a pillar of hope for all who attend. Proceeds benefit Kids Escaping Drugs.