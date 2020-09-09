3rd Annual Rise for Recovery Walk benefits Kids Escaping Drugs

The 3rd Annual Rise for Recovery Walk will take place Saturday, September 12th at the Outer Harbor (Outer Harbor, 225 Fuhrmann Boulevard, Buffalo, NY 14203), walkers will begin the walk in small scheduled groups starting at 8:30am. Registrants can also register to walk at location of thier choice. This annual event brings the community together to celebrate those in recovery and to remember those we have lost to the disease of addiction. This day of awareness serves as a pillar of hope for all who attend. Proceeds benefit Kids Escaping Drugs.
Due to NYS COVID-19 guidelines, the walk will have additional procedures and guidelines this year. Click here to view the COVID-19 Precautionary Plan.
Register or Donate by visiting KED.org.
Kids Escaping Drugs is dedicated to ending the drug epidemic in Western New York by empowering families to live a life free from the disease of addiction through community outreach, education, and as the only residential treatment facility for adolescents ages 12-23. For more information visit KED.org.