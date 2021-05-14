Ride for Roswell Spirit Week 2021

Get Ready and get set for this year's Ride for Roswell during Spirit Week May 17th- May 23rd

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gear up and get ready for this summer's Ride for Roswell, August 7th with a full week of fun activities during the Ride for Roswell Spirit Week, May 17th - May 23rd. Get set for a week of contests and fundraising challenges all to promote the Ride for Roswell.

This year's Ride for Roswell takes place August 7th with safe socially distanced group rides across WNY or you can choose to ride your way anytime throughout the month of August. Click Here to Register/ Form a Team or Join a TEAM.

Ride for Roswell Spirit Week starts off on Monday, May 17th with a Team Recruitment Challenge! Teams that recruit 10 or more new members by 5pm Friday May 21st will be entered to win a custom T-Shirt for all team members.

Tuesday, May 22nd is a 24 Hour Fundraising Match Challenge, the first 200 riders to raise $100 will earn a $100 matching gift thanks to the support of Linde. The matching gift only lasts 12am- 11:59pm on Tuesday May 18th.

The Ride for Roswell KickOff event takes place on Wednesday, May 23rd at Buffalo River Works. Riders can get fundraising tips, participate in giveaways an more! KickOff sessions are 45 minutes long, 4:30pm-7:30pm and you must pre-register to attend this event. Click Here to register to attend.

Ride for Roswell lawn signs will start cropping up all over WNY starting on Thursday, May 24th. Ride for Roswell lawn signs will be delivered to all riders that have raised $100 by May 14th. That's not all, one lucky person will receive a voucher for "Instant Extra Mile Club Status" attached to thier lawn sign courtesy of West Herr.

Spirit Week ends with a bang! Friday, May 25th is Gear Up and go out wearing your favorite Ride for Roswell Gear. Don your favorite Ride T-Shirt, Cap or Jersey and visit any of the local businesses listed below to receive %10 off discount.

Big Ditch Brewing Company

Hofbrauhaus Buffalo

Hartman’s Distilling Co.

Deep South Taco (both locations)

Buffalo RiverWorks

Pearl Street Grill and Brewery

Post & share pictures of you and your favorite ride gear and tag #BeOn2, #RFR202.