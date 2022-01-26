Ride For Roswell 2022 - Saturday, June 25th

Ride in person at the University at Buffalo or Ride Your Own Way any time throughout the summer. Registration is OPEN.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Registration is open for this year's Ride for Roswell, on Saturday, June 25th at University at Buffalo. The Ride for Roswell is the nation's largest cycling event and it takes place right here in our community to benefit Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Last year the Ride for Roswell raised $5.51 million dollars with 6,173 riders taking part.

The Ride for Roswell has ride routes for all level of riding including a 3 mile Family Ride, 10, 20 & 30 Mile River Route, 34, 45 & 64 Mile Country Route and for the experienced riders the 100 Mile Century Ride. Register today and start your fundraising! This year's Ride Routes start and end at UB or you can choose the Ride Your Way Option and create your own route and ride any time. Ride Your Own Way riders are still eligible to earn all fundraising rewards!

The 2022 Ride for Roswell will require all volunteers and riders starting and finishing at the University at Buffalo to show proof of vaccination in accordance with the University at Buffalo’s COVID policies. This will also include all attendees of on-campus events such as the Celebration of Hope and post-ride festivities at Baird Point. Unvaccinated riders can participate in the Ride Your Way option. The Ride for Roswell will continue to monitor guidelines and communicate any changes to policies as they arise.

This year the Ride for Roswell has waived registration fees and fundraising minimums to encourage our community to take part and aim high in their fundraising. Funds raised from the Ride for Roswell are used to advance cancer research around the world.

Click Here for Ride For Roswell Registration and Information.

Click Here to see all of the Ride for Roswell -UB Ride Route Options.