'Rhythm and Brews' benefit for Kleinhans Music Hall returns for 2022

The musical beer and food tasting event was originally scheduled for 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you have a thirst for good music and beer, you'll want to check out 'Rhythm and Brews' taking place June 16 from 6:30-9:30 PM in the Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans Music Hall.

The event is an annual fundraiser for Kleinhans that was postponed since 2020 due to the pandemic.

The musical beer and food tasting showcase will bring together a wide selection of WNY breweries including Big Ditch Brewing Co., Ellicottville Brewing Co. and ten others.

In additions to the beer, food will be provided courtesy of Oliver's, Marcato by SEAR, Britesmith and the Creekview Restaurant. General admission is $45. VIP tickets are $75 and includes early bird admission at 5:30 PM, first tasting of brews and reserved table seating. Everyone attending will receive a commemorative Belgian Beer Glass.

Carina and the Six String Preacher and Girls of Grosh will provide the evening's entertainment.