Ramp Up Buffalo Fashion Show & Luncheon

Ramp Up Buffalo Fashion Show, Saturday, September 30th at M Hotel Buffalo to benefit Variety Children's Charity of Buffalo & Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ramp Up Buffalo Fashion Show and Luncheon will take place Saturday, September 30th at the M Hotel Buffalo (2040 Walden Ave.). Fashions for the show are provided by Chico's, Pumpkins Children's Clothing, The Jacqueline Shoppe and Marty's Formal Wear. Enjoy a lovely luncheon, fall fashions and basket raffles!

Doors open at 11am and tickets are $40.00 per person, or purchase a table of 8 for $320 which includes a 1/4 page ad in the Fashion Show printed program. CLICK Here to purchase tickets on-line or call Variety Club at 716-854-7577. Proceeds from the event will be donated on the Variety Club Telethon to help Robert Warner Rehabilitation Center at Oishei Childrens Hospital and other local charities benefiting children of WNY.

Variety - the Children's Charity of Buffalo and Western New York supports children in our region who are facing illness, disability, or disadvantage with a range of programs from life-saving medical interventions to enrichment programs in sports and the arts. Our flagship event is our annual Variety Kids Telethon, one of the nation's longest-running, locally produced telethons. Funds from the Telethon go to the Variety Tent #7 Robert Warner Rehabilitation Center and the Oishei Children's Hospital, as well as over a dozen local children's organizations in Western New York every year.

The mission of Variety The Children's Charity of Buffalo & Western New York is to transform, uplift and enrich the lives of children facing illness, disability or disadvantage in Western New York.