Virtual PurpleStrides WNY 2020 - Sept. 26th

Participate in your own way, from anywhere!

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Join the PanCan (Pancreatic Cancer Action Network) PurpleStrides WNY event on September 26th and honor those battling pancreatic cancer. This year's PurpleStride event is a virtual this year. All are invited to participate in your own way, from anywhere, on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Even a walk in your neighborhood park is a great way to participate!

Registration is FREE! Click here to register. Participants who raises $25 or more in donations will get a commemorative Virtual PurpleStride T-shirt. Local volunteers will be distributing T-shirts on September 24.

Pancreatic cancer affects thousands of patients and their families every day, and we need to continue to fight for them. Pancreatic cancer patients need help now more than ever — the disease doesn’t stop or slow down, even during a pandemic. PurpleStride is the number-one fundraising source for PanCAN to provide support for patients and their families.

Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest cancers with a five-year survival rate of just 10 percent. In 2020, an estimated 57,600 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and more than 47,000 will die from the disease, making it the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S.

For more information visit www.purplestride.org/westernnewyork.

Connect with other virtual PurpleStriders in your area by joining the Western New York Affiliate Facebook Group. Get inspired, share fundraising ideas and celebrate together!