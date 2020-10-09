x
Pumpkinville Opens September 12th

Get the full fall experience at Pumpkinville in Great Valley, NY
Credit: Pumpkinville

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sponsored Content 

Whether you want to pick a pumpkin, watch apple cider being squeezed, or just relax and enjoy a 360 degree panorama of gorgeous fall foliage, Pumpkinville is the place to visit.  Pumpkinville, located at 48-44 Sugartown Road in Great Valley, is open September 12th – October 31st  from 9am to 7pm each day.   

Enjoy Pumpkinville’s outstanding attractions like the Happy Horse Carousel, Birds and Bees exhibit, the Giant Slides and six-acre corn maze.  Kids will love the Pumpkinville Express, Cow Train, Apple Blasters, and much more.

Treat yourself to mouth-watering food like their famous pumpkin donuts.  

Safety precautions include required masks and restricted attendance on weekends.  COVID-19 Guidlines.

Learn more and reserve your weekend activity wristband at www.pumpkinville.com.

 

 

  