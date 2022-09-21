x
Pumpkinville

Open Daily 9am-7pm through October 31st
Credit: Pumpkinville

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sponsored Content - This story is sponsored by Pumpkinville

Looking for some GREAT Fall Fun? Head to Pumpkinville in Great Valley, NY for the full fall experience. Pick the perfect pumpkin, take a hayride, enjoy great food, and fall treats or simply relax and enjoy a 360-degree panorama of gorgeous fall foliage. Plan your visit to Pumpkinville today!

Open daily 9am-7pm now through October 31st, Pumpkinville is in Great Valley, NY just minutes from beautiful Ellicottville. Come out for a full day of family favorites including the Six-Acre Corn Maze, Pumpkinville Express Train ride, Punchin' Pumpkin Race, Happy Horse Carousel, Fresh Apple Cider and much more! New attractions include a Bubble House, Craft Beer Garden, and a Feed Mill Obstacle Course.

Come hungry and leave happy with plenty of food and beverage options available at the Pumpkinville Grill and weekend chicken BBQ, Homemade Pies & Baked Goods, Freshly Made Fudge, Caramel & Candy Apples and Freshly Popped Kettle Corn. Don't forget to try the Famous Pumpkin Donuts.

