Pumpkinville -Family Fall Fun!

It's Pumpkin Season! Get the full "Fall Experience" at Pumpkinville, just minutes from Ellicottville in beautiful Great Valley, NY. Pumpkinville has it all... whether you want to pick a pumpkin, take a hayride or get lost in the WGRZ corn maize. It's the perfect spot for fall fun for the whole family. Pumpkinville is located 4844 Sugartown Road in Great Valley, NY.
Enjoy all the activities and great food along with breathtaking views of fall foliage.
Pumpkinville is open September 11 - October 31, 2021, 9:00 am - 7:00 pm (Oct. 31 until 5:00 PM).
Save $2 per person by purchasing in advance online! Your online purchase can be redeemed during any day of our 2021 season, September 11th - October 31st at the will call window of the ticket booth at Pumpkinville. All sales final, no rain checks.
Click Here to purchase tickets.
Visit pumpkinville.com for more information.